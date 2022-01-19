YouTuber Brenda Jons takes social media break, cites mental challenges

Kenyan YouTuber Brenda Jons, popularly known as Mama Plesident Kingston, has taken yet another social media break on grounds of a deteriorating state of her mental health.

The comedian took to her Instagram with a breakdown of what she has been grappling with lately.

Among them were being suicidal and being at a complete breaking point.

“I’ve been suicidal and felt like I just want to stop the noise from the world in my life. I look happy, I look okay but deep down I’m breaking and going nuts. I just want genuine freedom and rest,” read part of the post.

She also hinted at drinking too much, overeating or not eating at all and being at emotional extremities as some of the signs she saw that made her be cognizant of the fact that all was not well.

“Lately, a lot has been happening and I’ve been very emotional about a lot of things. My mental health has been a challenge, I’ve found myself doing things I never thought I’d do. I’ve found myself drinking too much, overeating, not eating at all, crying too much, all extremes on feelings and emotions,” she added.

The actress added that she decided to go public with her struggle to encourage those going through the same.

“Why I’m I sharing this? Not for pity or consolation, no. I know it will remind someone that it’s okay not to be okay and it’s okay to take a break from the world and focus on yourself. So I’m taking a healthy break from everything, I just need to stay quiet and listen to myself and heal. I don’t know how but I know that I have genuine people in my life and I am sure things will work out for me,” she concluded.

Last year, the content creator went public about her sexual orientation through a series of live recordings on her Instagram page, revealing she is a lesbian.

In one of her recordings, the 24-year-old creative introduced her new girlfriend and the two were seen getting cozy and kissing.

“By the way guys, I’m telling you for sure, I am very gay…This is my girlfriend,” she stated.

In a different session, she got emotional as she spoke about her former girlfriend, who allegedly cheated on her with a renowned makeup artist named Phiona.

She claimed the two had already introduced each other to their respective families, adding that she still loves her despite cheating on her.

The revelation came a few months after Brenda opened up about a rape ordeal she went through in 2020. She explained at the time she was twice raped by different uncles and also sexually assaulted by a pastor.

She clarified that her sexuality is not linked to the rape incident, adding that she does not resent men.

The revelations come days after the comedian announced she was taking a break from social media.

Brenda then said she was going through a lot, hence the decision to take a break.