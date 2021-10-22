‘Youthful’ Esther Passaris thankful for 57th birthday

Esther Passaris has left her fans in awe of her youthful appearance as she celebrated her 57th birthday on Mashujaa Day.

In great joy, the politician acknowledged the most important day of her life on her socials and gave gratitude for years lived, both personally and in service as a leader.

“Today I celebrated 57 years of God’s unconditional love in my life. To family & friends that hold my hand through the good times and the hard times, thank you. To the residents of Nairobi who gave me the opportunity to serve in public office, thank you. Happy Mashujaa Day,” she posted.

Passaris’ journey in the political arena is seen as a success and she is viewed as an inspiration to many young women who plan to venture into the world of politics and leadership.

She is the current Nairobi Women representative and has had a chance to showcase her leadership prowess in a field dominated by men.

Passaris who is also remembered for her project to light up the streets of Nairobi is among the politicians currently gunning for ODM leader Raila Odinga to replace President Uhuru Kenyatta.