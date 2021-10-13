You can now use SGR tickets bought during lockdown

Kenya Railways has announced that passengers who purchased tickets to travel when the country was on lockdown owing to the Covid-19 related challenges are now free to reschedule them.

The agency has also confirmed the said tickets can be used before the last day of 2021.

“We wish to notify passengers in possession of unutilized tickets purchased for travel during the period the Cessation of Movement Order was in force (March 26 to May 3, 2021), that the rescheduling window has been extended up to December 31, 2021,” the statement read in part.

When rescheduling your ticket, kindly visit the nearest Madaraka Express Passenger Service station not later than 48 hours before the intended travel time. pic.twitter.com/QmsIvTsZrX — Kenya Railways (@KenyaRailways_) October 12, 2021

The state agency advised holders of the tickets to visit the nearest Madaraka Express Passenger Station and reschedule their tickets over the counter.

“Passengers must also bring along their original identification documents and a copy. Please note that tickets will only be rescheduled at least forty-eight (48) hours to the intended departure time. Ticket rescheduling on the intended date is subject to availability,” the statement added.

In March this year, a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country prompted President Uhuru Kenyatta to halt all transport in major cities, including the capital Nairobi, to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

This led to Kenya Railways suspending services at a time when a number of Kenyans had already booked train tickets ahead of the Easter holidays.

On Labour Day, President Kenyatta lifted the order on cessation of movement, allowing for the resumption of train services.

At the time, Kenya Railways waived rescheduling fees for tickets purchased before May 2 as it opened booking platforms for online purchase.

The standard gauge railway operates daily trains between Nairobi and Mombasa.