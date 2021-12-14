Yaya Centre to deny entry to customers without Covid-19

The management of Yaya Centre, a popular shopping mall in Nairobi’s upmarket Kilimani suburb, has announced it will only allow access to customers who’ve received the Covid-19 vaccine.

A statement by Edna Fernandes, the mall’s general manager, clarified that a directive issued by the government on November 21 advising members to show proof of inoculation to access public places serving more than 50 people in a day will soon be enforced.

“Proof of vaccination will be verified at the entrance of the mall; it could be soft or copy of the certificate. Additional guards will be added to facilitate the above exercise,” she explained, in a statement.

Besides, shop owners will be required to display signage communicating on the government directives.

Those affected by the directive include tenants, staff, suppliers, consumers, and contractors.

“We urge you to kindly assist us to ensure that the mall complies with the above government directives to facilitate ease of access especially during this busy festive season,” Fernandes’s statement reads in part.

The announcement comes barely a month after Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe issued measures that make it mandatory for Kenyans to attain the Covid-19 certificate so as to carry out various activities ahead of the festivity season.

Kagwe also warned that Kenyans could miss out on crucial services, including entry to your favourite drinking joint.

The government measures will also require all businesses, including small and medium enterprises with more than 50 people a day, to put up signage requiring proof of vaccination before entry into the premises.

Last week, Sarova Hotels and Resorts Kenya also announced plans to deny unvaccinated guests services at the lapse of the deadline.

“Please note that it is mandatory for guests to show proof of full Covid-19 vaccination prior to use of our facilities,” the management said in a statement on Thursday.

The requirement applies to all guests aged 18 years and above.