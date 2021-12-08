Woman in court for failing to reverse M-Pesa transaction

A woman who is reported to have failed to return Sh73,000 erroneously sent to her M-Pesa account by mistake has been charged with theft.

Nancy Chonge Chepkwemoi was charged with stealing the money from Vincent Maina Wambutu on November 27 contrary to section 268 (1) as read with section 275 of the penal code.

Wambutu was transferring money from his bank account to his Mpesa but entered a wrong number and sent the cash to Chepkwemoi erroneously.

He did not know until the next day when he contacted Chepkwemoi and found her phone switched off. He sent her a text.

Wambutu then reported to the bank requesting reversal of the transaction but was later told that Safaricom could not reverse the transaction since part of the money had already been withdrawn.

Chepkwemoi switched on her phone after three days but did not contact Wambutu or send back the money.

Wambutu reported the matter to Parklands police station and Chepwkemoi was traced and arrested.

She denied the charges before senior resident magistrate Renee Kitangwa of Kibera law courts. She was released on a cash bail of Sh50,000. The case will be mentioned on December 21.