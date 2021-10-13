Winnie Odinga hints at wedding bells

Winnie Odinga daughter to Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Odinga makes her remarks during a consultative forum with Youths from the Mount Kenya Region held on October 12, 2021 at the University of Nairobi (UoN) Towers. Picture by Francis Nderitu

Winnie Odinga daughter to Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Odinga makes her remarks during a consultative forum with Youths from the Mount Kenya Region held on October 12, 2021 at the University of Nairobi (UoN) Towers. Picture by Francis Nderitu

Winnie Odinga, daughter of opposition leader Raila Odinga, has offered the clearest hint yet that her dad will, again, vie for the presidency during the 2022 general elections.

Speaking during her father’s meeting with a group of Mount Kenya youths at the University of Nairobi, Winnie disclosed her marriage would occur at the lawns of State House.

“Tell them that I said, Winnie Odinga will get married in 2022, on the lawns of State House. And you are all invited. So if you want that to happen, go register to vote,” she quipped.

I had planned to show the Mt Kenya youth my Omah Lay- Understand challenge dance moves but they said we dance to Baba dance! Next time, let’s see who has the best dance moves?! Good seeing you all jana!!! pic.twitter.com/FgSArs8LRU — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) October 13, 2021

“If you walk around thinking you deserve the world, then you must give them the universe,” she revealed what his father told her.

Winnie has for a long time maintained singlehood having publicly rejected two marriage proposals.

In February, she opened up on how she once moved out of her parents’ home ‘like a thief’.

“I am an independent person. I came from living in America where I had the freedom to do what I wanted to do at any given time,” she told Radio Jambo presenter Massawe Japanni.

“I come back home and mum says I can’t go out, she questions the time I wake up. So I left like a thief, I left at night.”

That move left her barely on talking terms with her parents, Winnie adds, and thus she had to turn to his late brother Fidel to pay her fees as she planned to pursue a Masters degree at the United States International University (USIU).

At another interview, she put off Ghetto Radio Brekko show host Julius Owino a.k.a Maji Maji’s proposal saying that she wanted a footballer as an ideal husband.

The other proposal came from a tweep identified as Sammy Gunga who had asked Raila for her daughter’s hand in marriage.

Winnie who came across the tweet asked Gunga to be clear on whether his love was real and had nothing to do with her father.