Wilson airport to experience flight disruptions

A section of Wilson Airport in Nairobi when the National Police Air wing helicopter was conducting a security surveillance on May 2, 2019. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO

A section of Wilson Airport in Nairobi when the National Police Air wing helicopter was conducting a security surveillance on May 2, 2019. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO

Flight schedule at Wilson airport will be disrupted for six days to allow the Kenyan military to conduct training drills in Nairobi in preparation for Jamhuri Day celebrations.

The closure is expected to affect a number of flights especially those used by tourists visiting various attractions in the country.

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) management said that the closure will take place on December 1, 2, 6, 7, 11, and 12.

“Passengers are also advised to counter-check with their individual airlines to update changes on their flight schedule,” the management said.

Fly Safarilink Aviation has advised its customers that the airport will be closed on diverse dates hence affecting the normal programming or causing delays.

The airline said the passengers who will be affected by the closure will be advised accordingly, with a pledge that they will be contacted on the way forward.

“We strongly urge you to reconfirm details with our reservations or operations team. We sincerely regret the inconvenience and would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding,” it added.

The Jamhuri Day celebrations normally feature fly-pasts by Kenya Airforce jets.

This is not the first time the airport has been closed for the celebrations.

In 2016, the airport was also closed for an hour, from 11.20am to allow the military to perform drills in preparation for the Jamhuri Day celebrations.

A similar incident happened in 2017 when Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) was temporarily shut down causing delayed flights.

Again in 2019, both JKIA and Wilson Airport were temporarily shut due for several hours with passengers planning to fly in and out of Kenya or within the country affected.

This years’ Jamhuri Day celebrations will be held at Nyayo Stadium in commemoration of 58 years of Kenya’s independence.