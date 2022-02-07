Willy Paul admits to chasing clout

Willy Paul suggests most of the drama associated with musicians just before they launch albums are artificial.

The popular musician, real name Wilson Abubaker Radido, made this confession on his Instagram page, adding he plans to do things a little bit different this time around.

“Hello fam, more music less scandals. Btw (by the way) some of the scandals you see out there… ni sisi wasanii utengeneza (we are the ones who create it) but this year expect nothing but good music,” he wrote.

The ‘confession’ suggests most of the media scandals associated with the I do hitmaker might not be true.

In some of the recent ‘scandals’, Miss P, a musician, claimed to be pregnant for comedian Eric Omondi just before releasing her hit dubbed Baby Shower.

The move appeared to bother Jacque Maribe, Omondi’s baby daddy. She came out to claim Omondi was a deadbeat dad leading to a bitter exchange.

Also, Willy Paul and Eric Omondi recently had a bitter exchange of words online because of Miss P.

Separately, Willy Paul has in the past been accused of sexual harassment by a fellow artist but the allegations are now subject to a court case.

Which brings up the question; Can artists in Kenya release songs minus scandals?