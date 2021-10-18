Willis Raburu celebrates baby mama birthday in style

TV journalist Willis Raburu has celebrated his baby mama Ivy Namu’s birthday in style.

The mother of one turned 27 years and her day was full of activities.

The day started with a set of flowers in a heart design, chocolate all around the bouquet, and a card delivered to her home.

She was then treated for a body massage before they went for lunch at Sarova Panafric Hotel.

As they enjoyed the meal, she got a surprise serenade from a saxophonist, who sang “Happy birthday” to her.

Later on in the day, another cake was waiting for her at home, where her family celebrated her birthday with her.

The day ended as the couple, and their child went on a staycation.

Early on, Raburu praised Namu for being in touch with herself on his birthday message to her, adding he is in awe of how she sought the best in everyone and brought excellence to those she met.

“Happy birthday, @ivynamu; you are pure, true, and so in touch with yourself that I sit and try to learn each day from you. I’m in awe at your ability to constantly seek the best in everyone and to bring excellence from those you interact with,” he wrote.

About a fortnight ago, Namu shared her pregnancy journey on her YouTube channel. The excited mom of one revealed she got pregnant on her birthday.

Raburu is restructuring his personal life following his divorce to Marya Prude.