Wife surprises city mogul SK Macharia with Range Rover birthday gift

Royal Media Services (RMS) owner and Chairman SK Macharia during a past appearance before the Senate in Nairobi. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Prominent city businessman Samuel Kamau Macharia is celebrating his 78th birthday in style after his wife Purity decided to spoil her with a high-end car as a gift.

A video seen by Nairobi News shows Purity holding the businessman’s hand as she leads her to a parking lot where the said car is parked.

The couple is donning identical all-black attire on the occasion and she is heard leading the famous happy birthday song with the tune replicated by about the half a dozen guests in attendance.

The vehicle ends as the businessman, famously referred to as SK Macharia opens the driver’s door of the car to sample the new vehicle a Range Rover Evogue, which appears brand new with zero mileage, as it doesn’t yet have a registration number.

The Macharias are considered among the wealthiest Kenyans. The couple owns Royal Media Services, considered among the most popular and profitable media houses in the country.

A former primary teacher, Macharia is also said to have expansive business interests in agriculture, banking, real estate, and insurance, among others.