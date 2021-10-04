Wife surprises city mogul SK Macharia with Range Rover birthday gift
Prominent city businessman Samuel Kamau Macharia is celebrating his 78th birthday in style after his wife Purity decided to spoil her with a high-end car as a gift.
A video seen by Nairobi News shows Purity holding the businessman’s hand as she leads her to a parking lot where the said car is parked.
The couple is donning identical all-black attire on the occasion and she is heard leading the famous happy birthday song with the tune replicated by about the half a dozen guests in attendance.
The vehicle ends as the businessman, famously referred to as SK Macharia opens the driver’s door of the car to sample the new vehicle a Range Rover Evogue, which appears brand new with zero mileage, as it doesn’t yet have a registration number.
The Macharias are considered among the wealthiest Kenyans. The couple owns Royal Media Services, considered among the most popular and profitable media houses in the country.
A former primary teacher, Macharia is also said to have expansive business interests in agriculture, banking, real estate, and insurance, among others.