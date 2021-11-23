Why you’ll now be required to be at SGR station at least an hour before departure

Passengers travelling on Madaraka Express have been advised to arrive at the railway stations at least one hour before their scheduled departure.

Kenya Railways management agreed upon the move due to the increasing number of passengers and enhanced security checks.

“We assure the public that security checks are constantly run along all our lines to ensure the safety of all our services. Any delays occasioned by these checks are therefore regrettable but unavoidable,” Kenya Railways said.

In a press release, Kenya Railways also asked the public to report any cases of suspicious activity to the Kenya Railways hotline, 0728787880 or to the nearest police station.

The move was reached upon owing to the fact that the festive holiday season was approaching.

However on Monday afternoon, the Madaraka Express passenger service express made an unscheduled stop for safety check on the section between Mtito Andei and Kibwezi stations.

While announcing the unprecedented move, the Kenya Railways said that its personnel were addressing the situation and the journey would resume shortly.

“We would like to assure our passengers that their safety is of paramount importance to us and we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused.”