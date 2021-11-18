Why Kenyan Atheists are for ‘mpango wa kando’ inheritance law

The Atheist community of Kenya has supported a bill passed by parliament that bars secret wives, stepchildren, half brothers and sisters to receive inheritance in the event of a benefactor’s death.

Atheist society chairman Harrison Mumia, said the new law is a huge relief for many widows in Kenya.

This is due to the many incidents that have been witnessed when a man dies and erstwhile unknown women make appearances during funerals claiming a stake of the inheritance.

“We want to thank President Uhuru Kenyatta for assenting to the Succession. Amendment Bill, 2019 that was sponsored by Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma. The new law is a huge relief for many widows in Kenya,” Mr Mumia said.

“We have seen cases where after people die, especially wealthy men, women who do not qualify as spouses under the Marriage Act – possibly girlfriends – petition the Courts to inherit the property of the deceased. Secret lovers have stormed funerals demanding to be involved, causing a lot of vexation to mourning widows.”

He argued that the new law has effectively ended the era of illegitimate spouses reaping where they did not sow.

“Our advice to women: If you intend to have a child with a married man, do so because you honestly want to have the child. Do not have the child with the man’s wealth at the back of your mind. Children should never be weaponized against men,” Mr Mumia said.

The new law limits the dependents entitled to inherit property to only the spouse and children of the deceased — whether or not maintained by the deceased prior to death.

It also slams the brakes on secret partners who have a penchant for popping up when a person dies to demand recognition and a share of the departed person’s property.

MPs argued that once a person dies, their families should not be compelled to continue helping those whom the deceased was helping or sharing their wealth with.