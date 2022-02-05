Why Kamene Goro is not ready to have kids, yet

Despite pressure from her peers, radio girl Kamene Goro says she’s not ready to have kids as yet, as she’s not achieved the financial stability she wants to have before taking that step in life.

Speaking during her radio show on Kiss FM, the curvy presenter advised fellow women to plan for their lives.

“Be deliberate with your life. There needs to be a strict plan that you’re going to keep to. You can’t be living your life as a haphazard being. You can’t be living your everyday life as a victim of circumstance,” she said.

“What if we were as deliberate with our lives as we are with the more intricate things in our day today?” she posed.

The radio personality believes one needs to have achieved certain goals in their lives before deciding to settle, and even so, be very intentional about the kind of things they entertain and tolerate in their lives.

“When I say standards, I am not talking aesthetics. I am talking about character wise. Having a man who’s patient, kind, supportive, and is able to pull his own weight. But you find yourself with a handsome useless man, and you wonder why we end up with such haphazard and detrimental results in our lives, why we wake up and we are raising kids who are angry and feeling neglected, why various mental health issues are such a huge problem in our society.”

Kamene who’s first marriage did not work further detailed the issues women face has a lot to do with the fact that they are not deliberate about their lives, and because they just go with the flow of nature.

“I think part of that has to do with the fact that we have not been deliberate with our lives as women. So be deliberate about your life, there has to be a purpose for a plan and how you are going to approach it. Don’t just go left right and center, your life is not to be gambled with,” she said.

The media personality added that she’s being pressured by people who keep reminding her that she needs to start thinking about having children, a pressure she has slammed saying she is not yet ready.

“A lot of people this year have been telling me that I’m turning 30 and that it’s time for me to start thinking about having a child. I tell them, ‘Listen, I want my kids to go to a school better than the one I went to, which is going to be very expensive, money that I don’t have right now’,” said Kamene. “I can’t afford to be pregnant now guys, no I am not doing it,” she added.

She further remarked that women should stop putting themselves under so much pressure to get by life and have it all figured out by a certain age.