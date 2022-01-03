Why Charly Black graced Konshens’ Carnivore event

Jamaican Dancehall artist Desmond Mendez better known as Charly Black performing on stage during the NYE Glow Festival held at the Ngong Racecourse Grounds on December 31, 2021. Picture by Francis Nderitu

Jamaican Dancehall artist Desmond Mendez better known as Charly Black performing on stage during the NYE Glow Festival held at the Ngong Racecourse Grounds on December 31, 2021. Picture by Francis Nderitu

Jamaican dancehall maestro Charly Black, real name Desmond Mendez, made a surprise appearance at a concert in which Konshens’, a compatriot and colleague, was performing in at the Carnivore grounds in Nairobi on New Year’s eve.

The move elicited excitement from fans who’d gathered to watch Konshens, born Gartfield Delano.

Charly Black’s impromptu appearance brought with it a great deal of speculation as he’d decided to leave his event at the Ngong Racecourse for Carnivore after a cameo appearance.

Among the reasons in which Charly Black might have swapped Ngong racecourse for Carnivore could include;

Disappointment– The ‘Hoist and Whine’ crooner was reputedly disappointed by the low turnout at his concert and may have decided to join Konshens at Carnivore where the turnout was undeniably gratifying.

Support– While performing alongside Konshens, the artist said that he was happy to be at Carnivore alongside his brother (Konshens), and added that he was there to show him support as he is a legend in Kenya as the dancehall king.

Grow his brand– Seeing as his concert at Ngong Racecourse wasn’t as satisfactory, the Jamaican artist may have thought it wise to showcase his talent where he would gain more recognition as a dancehall artist.

Charly Black in a recent interview prior to the glow festival revealed the inspiration behind naming his latest album ‘Rio Bueno’ is the love he has for his village, as he hails from a locality in Jamaica called ‘Rio Bueno’.

He added that the album is his very first album ever following years of releasing hit singles.

Talking about his most streamed hit ‘Party Animal’ which he released in 2014, and currently has 235 million on YouTube, and has topped charts in several musics streaming platforms including Spotify over the years, the singer said that he was simply inspired by life when he composed the song. “I was motivated by life. A beautiful female that loves to party. I was motivated by her,” said the Jamaican artist.