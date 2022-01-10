Why Betty Kyalo and Nick Ndeda parted ways

TV girl Betty Kyalo and city lawyer Nick Ndeda are reported to have parted ways in the wake of an incident in Nakuru during the festive season where she had gone for a gig, Nairobi News has learnt.

The ex-couple have entertained their followers on social media with their public romance and were at some point voted the best couple of the year in 2021.

But it was not to be atleast not for now after she confirmed in a social media post that her only titles were ‘mama Ivanna and accomplished CEO’.

Nairobi News has also established the ex-KTN and K24 presenter who doubles up as a businesswoman has deleted his images and emotional captions from her social media pages.

So what happened?

Sources close to the couple say there might have been an issue that led to each one of them returning to Nairobi on his or her own after the gig.

“Nakuru THANK YOU for the love! 🥰🥰🥰🥰 Just look at my face in all these pictures. I was very happy hanging out with you @culture.mambo.lounge . I appreciate the love. See you soon!” she posted on social media on January 3.

“He returned with some of her friends from Nakuru. They stopped over in Naivasha for some drinks. Betty was so disappointed by how everything turned out. She’s the one that called of the whole thing,” a source told Nairobi News.

“She then went to Watamu on her own to clear her mind before embarking on the new year and as you have noted she has been posting photos of herself looking happy.”

A successful journalist, businesswoman and socialite with both business and political connections, Kyalo only appears to struggle on the relationship front.

Her marriage to a famed TV presenter lasted less than a year.

After that, she is said to have dated a popular politician in Mombasa, alongside a ‘Somali guy’.