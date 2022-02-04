Wavinya Ndeti quits as CAS, eyes Machakos seat

Wavinya Ndeti is the latest politician to quit the civil service so as to contest for a political seat ahead of the August 2022 polls.

Ndeti, served as the Transport Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) between 2020 and 2022, tendered her resignation on February 4.

The Chief Administrative Secretary(CAS) of Transport, Housing, Infrastructure, Urban Development and Public Works, Wavinya Ndeti is one of the Civil servants who have resigned to vie for various political seats in the coming August 9, General Elections.

Speaking yesterday at the official handing over of her resignation letters to Transport Minister James Macharia in Nairobi, she said her reasons for resigning was to vie for the gubernatorial seat in Machakos County.

“According to the constitution, all those working in public offices and would like to contest for any elective post are required to assign. I hereby hand over my resignation letter to the Minister of Transport, James Macharia. I’ve worked with Mr Macharia and would like to thank him for his advice and co-operation. I will continue to work with the national government to ensure that Machakos County is making progress in development. ” said the CAS.

She is eyeing the Machakos gubernatorial seat.

She joins a list of leaders who are eyeing political seats including George Natembeya, Patrick Ngatia, and Joseph Boinnet.