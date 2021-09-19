WATCH: Uhuru bodyguard cheers on Omanyala at Kip Keino Classic

From left: Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, President Uhuru Kenyatta and Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director General Mohamed Badi arrive at the Soweto Hospital on February for its opening by the President. FILE

From left: Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, President Uhuru Kenyatta and Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director General Mohamed Badi arrive at the Soweto Hospital on February for its opening by the President. FILE

Ferdinand Omanyala’s exploits during Saturday’s Abasa Kip Keino Classic at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, in Nairobi, left several fanatics at the venue, including President Uhuru Kenyatta’s aide de camp Timothy Stelu Lokolol, cheering on in excitement.

The budding athlete ran his fastest time ever, clocking 9.77 seconds to finish second at the international meet in the 100 metres race behind American Trayvon Bromell.

American legend Justin Gatlin came third.

Omanyala was cheered on to this historic timing by a handful of Kenyans at the 60,000-seater stadium, including President Kenyatta, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, PS Joe Okudo, and athletics great Kipchoge Keino.

But then, an unlikely source, in the frame of a uniformed Lokolol appeared to join in with the cheering.

In a clip seen by Nairobi News, the normally tough-faced Lokolol is seen clapping his hands in anticipation behind the Head of State as the race went on.

It is the first time the Kenya Navy officer has been spotted in public displaying his emotions while on duty.

His main roles include escorting his boss, standing behind him, opening the car and building doors for his boss, carrying his personal items like mobile phones and at times, speeches, receiving gifts on the president’s behalf, and ofcourse guarding the President against danger as was witnessed when an identified man tried to walk towards the main dias in which the Head of State was addressing a gathering during a recent event in Lamu.

Omanyala later and was congratulated by the President and the Sports CS.

“I felt I could go faster. I sprained my groin at the warm-up area so I wasn’t sure if I was going to run fast, but I am happy it (the groin) behaved. There is still much more to come from me,” he explained.

Kenyans have also celebrated Omanyala on social media.

President Uhuru Kenyatta should consider awarding Ferdinand Omanyala with a Moran of the Order of Burning Spear, MBS title. He's a Legend! pic.twitter.com/6zMoUD7KiK — Coffee Connoisseur (@kevinFult) September 19, 2021

Congratulations to our one and only Ferdinand Omanyala a comrade from the University of Nairobi. pic.twitter.com/bctCVS8Mhp — Babu Owino (@HEBabuOwino) September 19, 2021

Ferdinand Omurwa Omanyala is a superstar,

He's rubbing shoulders with the very best.

Well done Ferdinand#TheGamePlan pic.twitter.com/tzTn5W5aub — Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) September 19, 2021