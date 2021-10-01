WATCH: Engineer designs machine that cooks ugali
Kenyans on social media have shared their views amid an innovation in Kakamega County where an engineer has designed a machine that can reportedly cook ugali in 3 minutes.
Ugali is Kenya’s staple meal, even though the format for its preparations varies in the communities.
In a video on social media, a man is seen mixing the maize flour in a cooking pot.
Instead of using a cooking stick (mwiko) to prepare the meal, he instead has a mixer connected to electricity at his luxury.
The post mentioned that the meal is prepared in three minutes instead of the usual 10, a statement that made most of the readers take note.
3 mins ni ugali mwitu https://t.co/MWOZdXEdjI
— Ferre gola stan (@hildahrabut) October 1, 2021
Huyu amepeleka ushenzi jikoni.
3 minutes? Kuzungusha ugali kama simiti? It doesn't even get time to interact with heat buana. SMH https://t.co/Y7sNLTIpd7
— Shinanyenzo Shilulu Pa! (@KAANAtion) September 30, 2021
The Luhyas Are Loosing Their Culture. https://t.co/0YrybvcYce
— Slim Toto👑 (@SlimToto1) September 30, 2021
There are things that don't need technology. https://t.co/L7cj3WZPPB
— EUGENE (@reggaeholic_) September 30, 2021
I’m sorry but all I see is manual labour that’s no different from the conventional way of cooking ugali. Only departure from the norm is the “electronic” mwiko https://t.co/16ZDeouB67
— Gordon (@Gorddn_) September 30, 2021
Hii sio ukali ile tunachua https://t.co/wAGFvjbUap
— William Wambugu (@William12044183) September 30, 2021