WATCH: Engineer designs machine that cooks ugali

Kenyans on social media have shared their views amid an innovation in Kakamega County where an engineer has designed a machine that can reportedly cook ugali in 3 minutes.

Ugali is Kenya’s staple meal, even though the format for its preparations varies in the communities.

In a video on social media, a man is seen mixing the maize flour in a cooking pot.

Instead of using a cooking stick (mwiko) to prepare the meal, he instead has a mixer connected to electricity at his luxury.

The post mentioned that the meal is prepared in three minutes instead of the usual 10, a statement that made most of the readers take note.

3 mins ni ugali mwitu https://t.co/MWOZdXEdjI — Ferre gola stan (@hildahrabut) October 1, 2021

Huyu amepeleka ushenzi jikoni. 3 minutes? Kuzungusha ugali kama simiti? It doesn't even get time to interact with heat buana. SMH https://t.co/Y7sNLTIpd7 — Shinanyenzo Shilulu Pa! (@KAANAtion) September 30, 2021

The Luhyas Are Loosing Their Culture. https://t.co/0YrybvcYce — Slim Toto👑 (@SlimToto1) September 30, 2021

There are things that don't need technology. https://t.co/L7cj3WZPPB — EUGENE (@reggaeholic_) September 30, 2021

I’m sorry but all I see is manual labour that’s no different from the conventional way of cooking ugali. Only departure from the norm is the “electronic” mwiko https://t.co/16ZDeouB67 — Gordon (@Gorddn_) September 30, 2021