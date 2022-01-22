WATCH: Controversy hits Sauti Sol ‘Thick Thighs’ hit

Controversy has hit Sauti’s Sol’s new hit dubbed Plus Size Lady after a lady who claims to have pleaded with the band to do the song was not featured in the video.

The model, namely Sarah Mukabana, explained on social media she’d offered to be a vixen in the song for free.

“Thank God I saw plus size girls in there. I did my best to be ready for the opportunity but it seems it was not mine. My time is coming,” she added.

Thick thighs, had garnered close to 150,000 views barely 24 hours after it was released.

It is a sign that Sauti Sol’s Bien has finally bowed to the pressure of releasing a song specially dedicated to plus size ladies and he has collaborated with Bensoul.

Before splitting, Sauti Sol band had previously done songs about short ladies, dark and light skinned ladies and there had been an outcry for the artists to do one song on plus size ladies.

The song is geared at giving plus size ladies a boost on their self-esteem as many are the times they are trolled for their weight.