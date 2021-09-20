Was this Jeff Koinange’s worst moment on live TV?

Veteran media personality Jeff Koinange on Sunday evening left netizens in speculation with his seemingly out of sorts presentation of Citizen TV’s 9pm news bulletin alongside his co-anchor Lillian Muli.

Viewers and the online community was quick to notice that Koinange appeared to have difficulty in reading the teleprompter.

Koinange’s apparent slurry speech got Kenyans On Twitter wondering why his normally eloquent and collected self was acting out of character.

Views also shared viral clips of Kionange shifting on his seat and repeatedly fluffing his lines during the bulletin.

Here are some of the tweets that were shared by Kenyans on Twitter:

What was happening to Jeff Koinange last night? #NyumaYaTent #MasaibuZaCampus Raila Odinga Omanyala Justice Odunga DP Ruto Willie Kimani pic.twitter.com/l6SyjtaNht — Ruaka Fella 🇰🇪 (@RuakaFella) September 20, 2021

Jeff Koinange couldn’t mention a simple name like Githunguri and his uncle lives there Ni kama alikuwa in high spirits — Pedi wa Vibes (@TeddyGavin) September 20, 2021

when eaters get eaten 😯

Jeff Koinange Waititu Justice Odunga Willie Kimani #NyumaYaTent Dp Ruto pic.twitter.com/zFD6PkSdg2 — Modan Ayeye (@ModanAye) September 20, 2021

Is Jeff Koinange okay? He’s been fluffing his lines since the bulletin began, even forgetting some very obvious names. — Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) September 19, 2021