Was this Jeff Koinange’s worst moment on live TV?

By Josephine Njoroge September 20th, 2021 1 min read

Veteran media personality Jeff Koinange on Sunday evening left netizens in speculation with his seemingly out of sorts presentation of Citizen TV’s 9pm news bulletin alongside his co-anchor Lillian Muli.

Viewers and the online community was quick to notice that Koinange appeared to have difficulty in reading the teleprompter.

Koinange’s apparent slurry speech got Kenyans On Twitter wondering why his normally eloquent and collected self was acting out of character.

Views also shared viral clips of Kionange shifting on his seat and repeatedly fluffing his lines during the bulletin.

Here are some of the tweets that were shared by Kenyans on Twitter:

