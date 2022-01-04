Was Eric Omondi captured having a good time with popular TV girl?

Comedian Eric Omondi appears keen to kickstart the year as controversially as he exited the last one.

This after a video that appeared to show him having a good time with a renowned TV presenter found its way to the internet.

The video was shared by controversial blogger Edgar Obare.

It is further claimed in the Obare expose that the video was taken at an event on New Year’s eve in Nairobi where Jamaican artist Konshens was in attendance.

Further reports suggest the journalist was in attendance when Omondi and Sauti Sol artist Bien had a confrontation but appeared keen not to be captured by the cameras.

Omondi’s personal life has been dogged by several controversies.

He is known to have dated TV girl Jaque Maribe, who accused him of being a deadbeat dad, and Italian Chantal Grazioli.

He also hosts a controversial online show namely Wife Material in which he is spotted kissing and caressing several women at a go.

The said journalist has, meanwhile, opted to keep her private life under wraps ever since her engagement failed to result in marriage.