WaJesus expecting second child

The WaJesus couple has announced they’re expecting their second child.

While surprising her with a billboard photo with the caption, ‘The Wajesus family is growing,’ Kabi told his wife to not hide the pregnancy anymore.

“I know you’ve hidden so much but at this point I want you to release,” he added.

“This is so beautiful, thank you love,” an elated Milly said in tears.

The two lovebirds welcomed their firstborn in 2019 and created a social media account for him.

Baby Reign Taji Kabi has since transformed into one of Kenya’s celebrity babies with a huge following on Instagram.

Kabi has also announced he will soon unveil a wonderful surprise for his wife.

In the past, Milly has requested his better half to get him a car and the latter pranked her with a toy car which did not sit well with her.

The additional member of the family comes amid a backdrop of reports that all has not been rosy.

In 2020, Kabi was mentioned in a scandal after controversial blogger Edgar Obare shared claimed he’d sired a child with his cousin.

The content creator initially dismissed the rumour, but later accepted to take responsibility after a DNA test fingered him.