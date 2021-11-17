WaJesus celebrity couple celebrate fourth wedding anniversary

Vlogger Peter Kabi popularly known as Kabi WaJesus has showered his wife Milly WaJesus with praises as they marked their fourth wedding anniversary.

Kabi described Milly as a loving woman who has stood by him through thick and thin.

“Almost hitting 4 years in marriage and I am so happy to be able to do life with my best friend. This year has proven to me that @millywajesus meant it when she said for better or worse in our vows. Overcoming all odds and standing by the person you love in situations where the easy option is to leave is a true sign of love. Thank you my love 😍 for sure #MarriageWorks but it takes a lot of hard work and sacrifice. You are a true QUEEN,” wrote Kabi WaJesus.

Milly and Kabi got married in 2017 and welcomed their first born child Taji WaJesus in 2019. They recently made headlines following a scandal involving Kabi and another woman.

The woman accused Kabi of being a deadbeat dad after a photo of Kabi and the woman was circulating.

Kabi denied being the father to the woman’s child and, in his explanation, said the child in question named Abby was his niece.

He said Abby’s mother is actually his cousin. However, a DNA test conducted established that Kabi was indeed the child’s biological father.