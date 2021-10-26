Waiguru now a Hustler after ditching Uhuru – VIDEO

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru appears to have dumped President Uhuru Kenyatta on his 60th birthday in favour of Deputy President William Ruto’s hustler movement.

Waiguru is a well-known political ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta and their relationship dates back to the time the Head of State worked as Minister for Finance.

Waiguru will now seek to defend his seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket in 2022 following his move to jump from the ruling Jubilee party.

But his newfound bromance with the DP comes as a surprise in some quarters considering the two have a not-so-rosy history.

When I see Anne Waiguru with William Ruto, I remember Governor Mandago's advice: "Usiweke siasa kwa roho." Politics is about interests. I'd not be surprised if Raila Odinga wore the yellow UDA cap as Ruto's running mate in 2022. It's better than another handshake. pic.twitter.com/0n9GKhUkgk — Mwalimu Joshua Njenga (@JKNjenga) October 26, 2021

In 2016 for example, Ruto linked Waiguru to businesswoman Josephine Kabura, a key suspect in the reported Sh1.8 billion theft of National Youth Service funds.

The Deputy President said Waiguru was “cat-walking and talking a lot of English (kizungu mingi), in the face of the most audacious theft of public funds, staged by a “hairdresser” (Ms Kabura).

“When a hairdresser registers 20 companies in a day and goes on to be paid close to a billion, which she said she carried in sacks and then someone is cat-walking and talking a lot of Englishes … Give me a break!” he said.

Responding to DP, Waiguru said, “I have no interest in public exchanges with HE the Deputy President or those others speaking in public gatherings, on a matter that is being handled by competent government agencies.”

Delighted to have received my sister Gov Anne Waiguru and over THIRTY MCA’s including their Speaker and ML from Kirinyaga County into UDA.

Chama ni UDA

Form ni HUSTLER

Mpango ni BOTTOM UP! pic.twitter.com/LX3ki4LDdS — Sen. Susan Kihika (@susankihika) October 26, 2021

In December 2019, Waiguru defended Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, from the DP after the latter warned the CS against ridiculing Kenyans while purporting to be speaking for President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“The same way Ruto warned Matiang’i about speaking for Uhuru, he should also warn his people against insulting others. Those insulted will be forced to retaliate. All leaders have been elected to serve by the people of Kenya. The same pinch you feel when insulted is the same pinch someone feels when you insult them,” Waiguru hit back at the DP.