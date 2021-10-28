Waiguru, Ngirici, shift political battle to social media

The simmering political rivalry between Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and area Women Representative Purity Ngirici has shifted to social media after the latter hit back on the county boss over corruption allegations.

Waiguru had shared a picture of a local publication that had a headline alleging she would soon be arrested on corruption charges.

The first-term governor linked the reported arrest to her association with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) a political outfit associated with Deputy President William Ruto, which she formally joined on Tuesday,

Surely, barely 48hrs after we decamped to UDA & now this? As a believer in the rule of law this is unfortunate. It’s intention is to dissuade those contemplating the same & an attempt at engineering succession politics. it wont work. Kenyans are not stupid. There is God in heaven pic.twitter.com/frsUNMEsm6 — Anne Waiguru EGH, OGW (@AnneWaiguru) October 28, 2021

But Ngirici responded soon after with a message to the county boss not to drag UDA in her woes.

“When anti-graft agencies strike, don’t blame it on joining UDA. We have built the party from scratch,” Ngirici wrote.

Waiguru and Ngirici are said to be gunning for the UDA ticket ahead of the Kirinyaga gubernatorial battle in 2022.