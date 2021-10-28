Join our Telegram Channel
Waiguru, Ngirici, shift political battle to social media

By Amina Wako October 28th, 2021 1 min read

The simmering political rivalry between Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and area Women Representative Purity Ngirici has shifted to social media after the latter hit back on the county boss over corruption allegations.

Waiguru had shared a picture of a local publication that had a headline alleging she would soon be arrested on corruption charges.

The first-term governor linked the reported arrest to her association with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA)  a political outfit associated with Deputy President William Ruto, which she formally joined on Tuesday,

But Ngirici responded soon after with a message to the county boss not to drag UDA in her woes.

“When anti-graft agencies strike, don’t blame it on joining UDA. We have built the party from scratch,” Ngirici wrote.

Waiguru and Ngirici are said to be gunning for the UDA ticket ahead of the Kirinyaga gubernatorial battle in 2022.

