Vlogger Natalie Tewa shares Covid-19 experience

Travel and lifestyle vlogger Natalie Tewa has shared her experience after testing positive for Covid-19.

She shared the news via her Instagram stories while also adding her surprise considering she’s always been extra cautious and had already received both doses of the Moderna vaccine.

“I’ve just tested positive for Covid. I’ve been avoiding Covid for so long, I was literally the Covid police, saying wear your mask, don’t go out. Now I went out for my birthday on Friday, and the place was super crowded but of course, you’re already there and having fun,” she explained.

“The friends I was with are down, not feeling so well, so I knew I had to test. I got my first symptoms on Monday. I was having body aches, feeling feverish, headache, and basically fatigued. The results came in today and I’m positive for Covid, although I am feeling a bit better, just congestion in the nose and coughing which I’m taking medication for,” she added.

The content creator shared advice saying everyone should be extra cautious this festive season, more so because with the lift of lockdown and curfew, many people are moving up and about. “Please guys be very careful. Stay safe especially if you are perambulating the streets this December. The virus is spreading a lot faster because everyone is going out,” she said.

Besides the medical setback, the vlogger has had her fair share of online trolling and negativity on social media that forced her to go low-key for six months, from July 2020 to January 2021, and when she resurfaced explained to her fans why she had ghosted her online presence.

She has since been actively posting new content on her YouTube and Instagram in regards to travel and lifestyle, which also includes hair and skincare routines.

The curvy influencer was also recently shortlisted in the Top 100 most influential young Kenyan personalities list, in view of her massive online following generated from her content.

Ms. Tewa is undeniably viewed as an epitome of beauty with brains as she equally doubles as an architect, having graduated in 2016 from the University of Leeds with a degree in Architectural Engineering.