Vihiga Queens land Mamelodi Sundowns date in Champions league

Vihiga Queens players celebrate after winning the Cecafa Women Champions League in Nairobi. PIC: COURTESY

Vihiga Queens have been handed a tough date against South African powerhouse Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Women Champions’ League Group stage.

The tournament will be held between November 5-9 in Egypt’s capital Cairo.

Queens qualified for inaugural continental showpiece after winning the Cecafa Women Club Championship in Nairobi in September.

Queens, coached by Boniface Nyamunyamu have also been pooled alongside Nigeria’s River Angels and Asfar FC of Morocco in Group ‘B’.

“They are good and tough sides but we shall also work on our mentality because we also showed in Cecafa that we can beat talented teams like CBE who beat us in the first game. With good preparation we shall make it and shock some of the biggest teams in our group,” Nyamunyamu explained.

Angels are the reigning Nigeria champions while Asfar FC has won the Morocco league a record eight times.

Group A comprises host Wadi Degla (Egypt), AS Mande (Mali), Malabo Queens (Equatorial Guinea), and Hasaacas Ladies of Ghana.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals on November 16, paving way for the final on November 19.