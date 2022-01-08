VIDEO – Woman kneels to ‘bless’ husband’s legs ahead of AFCON

Musah Noah Kamara, a Sierra Leone’s footballer, has received the warmest send off ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations from his better half.

Pictures on social media show the, the striker, popularly known as Musa Tombo, being kissed on his legs by his wife, a unique blessing and farewell to the Bo Rangers strikers.

Actions of Hawa Kamara, the 21-year-old wife broke the internet with many saying her outstanding gesture of humility and outpouring display of love to her husband was evident.

Musa Tombo is among the 28 players who will represent Sierra Leone as the country returns to the African Cup of Nations tournament for the first time in 26 years.

Hawa Tombo kneeling and praying for her husband, Musa Tombo, a Sierra Leonean national team striker as Leone Star depart to Cameroon for #AFCON.

The 24 nations tournament which is set to take place between January 9 to February 5 in Cameroon.

The games will be played in five cities namely Yaounde (Olembe stadium and Stade Ahmadu Ahidjo); Douala (Japoma stadium); Garoua (Roumde Adjia stadium); Bafoussam (Kouekong stadium) and Limbe (Limbe stadium).

Sierra Leone is in Group E and is playing against Algeria, Ivory Coast and Equatorial Guniea.

This will be on Tuesday the 11th, Sunday 16th and Thursday 20th.

The tournament will finish on Sunday, 6th on February.