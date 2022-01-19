VIDEO: Vera Sidika bae drops new hit, denies wedding rumours

Singer Brown Mauzo has dismissed reports he’s planning to walk his girlfriend Vera Sidika down the aisle.

He made the comment so as to clarify on an earlier Instagram post in which he appeared to hint at formalizing her union with the socialite.

The earlier post which read ‘NAOA. NIKAH. 18-01-2022. Wedding Next Week’ had left many fans of the celebrity couple excited and in anticipation.

Others wished them well as they apparently chose to take their relationship to the next level.

Apparently, the message was misconstrued as the artist was simply referring to a song he’s been working on dubbed ‘Naoa’ that was released January 18.

“Dedicated this song to my wife right before we got married. ‘Naoa’ is a special dedication which I wrote before our union, you can stream it live to experience the wedding effect,” he posted on his page.

The song has garnered 25k views in a day.

This isn’t the first time the singer has gone above and beyond to show his better half his undying love for her through his music.

In 2021, he released another hit dubbed ‘Utanizalia’ where he is seen pampering his then expectant wife with sweet lovey words.

Not done, the father of one has also dedicated an entire album dubbed ‘V’ to his wife.

The album was warmly received not only by the socialite but his fans as well who were left in awe of the love he showers his wife in public.

The mellow-voiced musician writes his music inspired by his love and life experiences, as well as social issues.

Before 2007, the ‘wote wazuri’ hitmaker was part of a group called ‘Wawili Pekee’.

He later released single hits like ‘Subira’ which was his first single, and so began his journey into the music industry.

Apart from music, Mauzo is also an entrepreneur, as he owns a clothing business.