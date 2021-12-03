VIDEO – Sipangwingwi hit garners a million views on YouTube

Gengetone is a music genre that has been making headlines with every new track release.

Made in Kenya, for Kenya, by Kenyans, Gengetone is gradually changing the music industry in the country, leading to many young talents, mostly hailing from the ghetto to showcase their finesse.

Ever since the release of the hit single Sipangwingwi by renowned gengetone artists Exray, Trio Mio and Ssaru, Kenyans, including politicians, have been warming up to the jam, as its popularity gain made its way to the video making platform TikTok where it has been used for dance challenges, with many resonating with the dance tuned melodies and lyrics.

In just one month, the new club banger in town has garnered 1 million views on YouTube, which shows just how much it has been warmly received.

VIDEO – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1VvpDe2W7RU

“Thaaank You Team Taniua. Big Shout Out To @triomio_official @sylvia_saru, and the producer @_thebeatgod, director @jijodrumbeats, and @cedsing and black market team. I don’t know how to express my feeling towards, this all the TikTok challengers media I am so grateful!” posted Exray on his socials.

“1 MILLION! @iamexray big up for the feature bredjin. @sylvia_saru tulifanya ile kitu. #Sipangwingwi is a lifestyle,” said Trio Mio.

Politicians like Anne Waiguru and DP William Ruto have been heard using the word and even seen jamming to the song in recent political ventures, videos to which are making rounds on social media leaving Kenyans excited.