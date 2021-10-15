VIDEO: Serial killer escaped from custody because ‘there was no electricity’

Three officers suspected to have aided self confessed serial children killer freed on bond. Photo/ Richard Munguti

The three officers suspected to have aided serial killer Masten Wanjala’s escape from police custody have each been released on a Sh 100,000 cash bail.

These bail terms were issued a few hours after Police confirmed the suspect had been lynched by a mob in Bungoma, some 400km from Nairobi, where he is said to have escaped.

Milimani law courts senior resident Magistrate Jane Kamau also ordered the officers namely Philip Mbithi, Boniface Mutuma, and Precious Mwinzi to report to the investigating officer daily for the next 7 days at 9:30 am.

“The state, including the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) must employ all the machinery to investigate the matter,” Kamau ruled.

The prosecution had sought 14 days to detain the suspect in custody so as to complete investigations.

In an affidavit by the investigating officer Wanga Masake, the state says the three were arrested on suspicion of having committed the offence of aiding a prisoner to escape contrary to the law.

Through their lawyer Danstan Omari the officers defended themselves claiming lack of electricity at the police cells led to the escape of the prisoner.

Ms Kamau in her ruling directed the investigations to be closed within seven days and a decision made whether to charge the officers or not.