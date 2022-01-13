VIDEO – ‘Rich men versus broke men in bed’

YouTuber Crazy Kennar, born Kennedy Odhiambo, has excited his followers with a rib-cracking skit dubbed Rich vs Broke men in bed.

The video attracted widespread interaction and garnered close to 50,000 views in a couple of hours.

Not long after he posted the video, Nigerian record producer Don Jazzy chanced on it and was impressed so much that he shared it on his Instagram page which commands a following of over 12 million fans.

The video, as by the time this article was written had garnered over 1 million views on Don Jazzy’s page in less than 24hrs.

Responding to the re-post by the Nigerian producer, Crazy Kennar posted in the comment section saying, “One Love. I heard you’re the richest man in Nigeria DON.”

The skit basically features Kennar trying to depict how aggressive broke men are in bed as compared to rich men who he depicts as subtle.

The viral skit has since sparked some hilarious reactions on social media with netizens relating to its accuracy.

Elated, the comedian took to his Twitter page to express his gratitude to Don Jazzy for endorsing his work.