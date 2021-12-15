VIDEO – Prof Hamo eager to launch music career

Having already made his name on the entertainment scene as a comedian and radio presenter, Herman Kago alias Prof Hamo, now says he is keen to advance his career as a musician.

Hamo has been showcasing his singing talents in the recent past with the hit Jela.

He shared the song with his fans on social media revealing the trepidations he has been having on pursuing his other passion which is music.

VIDEO – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=545UQ_RDoG4

“I was 26 yrs of age when I finally decided uoga niya shetani 😂😂😂😂 and started chasing a dream of just being on a stage and expressing myself because I had a very serious problem with my self-esteem. At 32 yrs I became the prof on the Churchill show and now at 38 I’ve decided once more to try my hands on the other gift I just enjoyed while on stage and see where it goes,” he explained on Instagram.

“And lo! and behold within 2hours #Jela had 21 thousand views and amazing reviews. You are a part of a great journey with your support. Thanks and keep subscribing and sharing this journey with everyone who believes that dreams do come true,” he added.

Hamo shot to stardom after joining the popular comedy show “Churchill Show”.

He would later land a couple of endorsement deals and a lucrative job as a radio presenter on Hot96 where he co-hosted the breakfast show alongside Jeff Koinange.

But he would soon after be embroiled in a domestic brawl gone public after his baby mama accused him of being a deadbeat.

Besides Hamo, singer Bahati’s wife Diana Marua also recently released her first hit titled “Hatutaachana”.