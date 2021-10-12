VIDEO – King Kaka drops new hit

Kenyan rapper King Kaka performs on stage during the launch of his 'Eastlando Royalty' album at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi on November 30, 2018. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Musician King Kaka has released a new song in which he sings praises to God for seeing him navigating him through a difficult moment when he was bedridden with illness.

The hit titled Manifest, and featuring Nviiri the Storyteller, is a recount of King Kaka’s life story when he was taken ill.

In the lyrics of this song, King Kaka admits he knelt down and prayed to God who came to his rescue and attributes his recovery from illness to a miracle, while quoting the Bible verse Jeremiah 30:17.

The musician, born Kennedy Ombima, further discloses that when he was sick no one in his circle knew but goes on to testify that during the tribulations God was his strength.

Additionally, he notes that with God he is safe and goes on to thank his wife Nana Owiti, his mum, friends, and fans who prayed for him.

King Kaka cautions people that when they are in the dark they should not trust every light that comes their way.

He also notes that he is on the road to recovery even though the devil is having sleepless nights.

The song’s video shows different times of King Kaka while at the hospital. King Kaka was misdiagnosed and got a serious body reaction that made his health deteriorate and was eventually admitted.

The song has hit the airwaves a day after the musician opened up on the ailment that got him admitted to the hospital about four months ago.

In a post on his Instagram, the ‘Wajinga Nyinyi’ singer revealed that doctors drilled his hip for a bone marrow sample.

The father of three, who shared a picture of himself looking weak and emaciated, said the nights at the hospital got darker even though he faked a smile when his family and friends visited.

I was in between worlds, fighting to see my family once more. I would force my last smile when Nana & Moms visited, but the truth is the nights got darker, and I would be back in the ring with life.

It’s a feeling and place you can’t put in words nights when the devil threw in a few suggestions, but the light got stronger for me to listen,” King Kaka explained.

Even though not fully recovered, King is grateful for the gift of life.