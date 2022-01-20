VIDEO – Kenyan youngster Odhiambo ‘over the moon’ after Sweden move

Gor Mahia youngster Frank Odhiambo is over the moon after completing a move to Sweden’s top-flight side IF Djurgardens.

He’s also trained his sights in helping his new employer win titles.

The club confirmed it had acquired the services of the Kenyan international on a four year deal.

“We followed Frank in the Kenyan league with Gor Mahia where he achieved great success and became Player of the Month and also when he played internationally in the African Champions League,” explained Djurgadens Bosse Anderson.

Gor Mahia defender Frank Odhiambo has joined swedish side Djurgardens IF on a four year deal. The Kenya U20 stopper joined K'ogalo in 2020 from 5th tier side Bongonaya FC. All the best Frank @Djurgardens IF pic.twitter.com/UfwHhoX8Cw — Girgio Omondi A (@GirgioOmondi) January 20, 2022

“He has had a strong development spiced with national team games in and so we started a discussion.”

Odhiambo is the second Kenyan to play for the Sweden club in recent times.

Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga who’s currently based in Qatar, featured for the club in the 2016/17 season, scoring 12 goals in 14 games.

“Another big reason why I chose Djurgården is because I hope to follow in Olunga’s footsteps, so that I can develop into an even better player in that environment. Djurgården is a good team for young players who want to get the best out of their careers and are good at guiding players in their development.”

Odhiambo has played a pivotal role at Gor Mahia where he has been a first team player since joining the record Kenyan champions in January 2021.

He joined the club from Bonganaya FC which participates in the third tier league.

The rising star was part of the K’Ogalo squad which played in the Caf Confederation Cup first round and play off stage against Al Ahly Merowe and AS Otoho d’Oyo.

He was also in the Kenyan squad which finished fourth in the Cecafa Under 23 championship in Ethiopia in 2021.

At Gor he was also awarded the Player of the Month Award for October by the team’s sponsor Betsafe.

His move comes days after another Kenyan youngster namely Henry Meja joined Sweden giants AIK Fotball.

Other Kenyans based in the Sweden league are Eric Marcelo Odhiambo and Eric Johanna.