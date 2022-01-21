VIDEO – Kenyan footballer joins French club, does interview in Swahili

Feiswal Bamkuu (second left) during his unveiling at the French club. PHOTO: COURTESY

Feiswal Bamkuu, a budding Kenyan footballer, has joined French third tier side La Berrichonne de Châteauroux.

And at his unveiling, the youngster did has impressed his compatriots by conducting his first interview in Swahili.

In the interview, he is heard thanking Umra Omar who facilitated his travel to France, and also vowing to work hard to impress upon the coaches.

Umra was among the Top 10 CNN Heroes of 2016 for the work she and her team are doing at Safari Doctors.

La Berrichonne de Châteauroux, commonly referred to as La Berrichonne or simply Châteauroux, is a French association football club based in Châteauroux.

The football team is a part of a sports club that consists of several other sports and was founded in 1916.