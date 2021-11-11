Vendor admits to stabbing colleague five times

A fruit vendor has admitted to stabbing her business rival five times in a fight for a piece of stone.

Ms. Grace Kathini Kitheka was facing charges of causing serious injuries to Sharon Cherono Tanui who was admitted to the Kenyatta National Hospitals for days after the incident.

The victim is said to have been stabbed on her back and fingers.

She admitted the charges before senior principal magistrate Esther Boke of Kibera law courts and claimed that Ms Tanui and others have made attempts to evict her from her place of work.

Ms. Kitheka allegedly attacked Tanui on October 27 at around 11:30 am along Olenguruone road opposite Kileleshwa petrol station in Nairobi.

Ms Tanui sells food near Ms Kitheka’s fruits stand and had taken her stone to prop her stand which angered Ms. Kitheka.

Ms Kitheka is said to have first threatened to kill Ms Tanui and others.

She took the knife and chased after Ms Tanui and caught up with her after she fell down.

She stabbed her before a motorcycle rider kicked her in a bid to rescue Ms Tanui.

“I have surrendered to the government to do with me as it wishes. These people have frustrated me for too long prompting me to act. They want to remove me from my place of work,” she said.

“I did it (stabbing Ms Tanui). I did not want to stab her many times but I was unable to control myself during the incident after she also fought back.”

Boke ordered for a mental assessment of Ms Kitheka and freed her on a Sh500,000 bond with alternative cash bail of Sh70,000.

The case will be mentioned on November 18 when police will table her mental assessment report.