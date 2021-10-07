USA Zoo names new born giraffe Njeri

An Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden has named a new giraffe calf Njeri.

The zoo which is based in the USA settled on the name after a naming contest was held on October 3.

The zoo conducted an online contest so the public could help name the giraffe calf, the second born in 2021, and Njeri, which means warrior, won the contest.

Njeri’s mother Julu gave birth to her on September 15.

The contest had a selection of four names: Najuma, Acacia, Mosi and Njeri.

Taking to social media, the zoo, through their official Twitter page announced their choice of name with an explanation of its meaning.

“Here she is… Njeri! The OKC Zoo is thrilled to announce that its new giraffe calf has a name- Njeri which means warrior. We appreciate everyone who participated in our online contest to help name Julu’s calf. Come see Njeri, Julu and the rest of the Zoo’s giraffe herd soon!” the tweet read.

Njeri is said to be the second-born calf at the Oklahoma zoo. The first is named Kioni, who was born on June 3.

Giraffes at the zoo have unique names such as Julu, Njeri, Mashamba, Ellie, Kioni, and Demetri.

The Zoo’s giraffe family includes 6-year-old Julu and newborn Njeri, 2-year-old Mashamba, 21-year-old Ellie, 4-month-old Kioni, and 4-year-old Demetri, father of both calves.