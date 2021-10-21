Uhuru relaunches Kazi Mtaani

President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed the National Treasury to allocate Sh10 billion to the Kazi Mtaani program.

He said the program has been a success and has its effect in enhancing opportunities for the youth.

The President noted this was necessitated due to the success of the programme and its effect in enhancing opportunities for the youth across the country.

“I direct the National Treasury to allocate Sh10 billion for the third phase of the Kazi Mtaani Programme. The programme covering over 200,000 youths will be rolled out to all counties, with priority given to densely populated areas,” Kenyatta said.

This will be the third phase of the Kazi Mtaani, a programme geared at integrating jobless Kenyans in urban hygiene and sanitation work across informal settlements in the country.

The programme covering over 200,000 youths will be rolled out to all counties, with priority given to densely populated areas.

In a country where 75 percent of the population is under 35, Kenya continues to grapple with high rates of unemployment. The Kazi Mtaani programme offers sustenance income to jobless youths.

The programme was unveiled in July last year as a form of social protection initiative to cushion the youth and vulnerable citizens in informal settlements from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Beneficiaries operate on two shifts, each working for 11 days a month. They earn Sh455 per day, while supervisors earn Sh505 daily.

“I am happy to note that Kazi Mtaani, various tax reliefs and aid poise programs have reflected as a strong revenue performance for the country, increasing it by some 26.8 percent,” Uhuru said.

Uhuru said Kazi Mtaani had created employment for thousands of youth and helped develop their entrepreneurial and financial skills through training.

The World Bank commended the program, saying it had helped in reducing crime and drug abuse in the informal settlements.

It added that the program has also reduced youth dependency on other people and improved livelihoods.