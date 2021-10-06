Uhuru mourns PS Kwekwe’s daughter

President Uhuru Kenyatta has condoled with the family of Tourism Principal Secretary (PS) Safina Kwekwe following the death of her daughter Saumu Ngando.

The President, in his condolences message, noted that the cruel hand of death had robbed the Kwekwe’s family of a promising daughter who was full of potential and promise of a bright future.

“It is heart-shattering to lose a child who was about to transition into the most exciting phase of her life. It is a painful experience for you as a family, her friends, her schoolmates, and everyone else in her sphere,” mourned President Kenyatta.

Saumu is said to have breathed her last at a Nairobi hospital as she received for an undisclosed illness.

“I share in your loss and pain, and wish your family, friends, and relatives God’s comfort as you come to terms with the devastating turn of events.”

The condolence message comes a day after the Head State mourned the loss of Evans Monari, one of the lawyers who represented him at the International Criminal Court.