Uhuru bails out teenage referees in Kisii

President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses wananchi at Uthiru, in Nairobi on February 12, 2021. PIC: FILE

President Uhuru Kenyatta has paid school fees for two teenagers who have been working as referees in Kisii.

The Head of State, through State House Comptroller Kinuthia Mbugua, cleared the arrears amounting to Sh.14, 000 on Thursday, a day after a story highlighting the sisters’ plight was aired on Citizen TV.

Zulfa Abdul Ahmed and her sister Neima Abdul Ghan, students at Gitembe mixed secondary School in Kisii, are also Football Kenya Federation (FKF) class three certified referees.

The sisters, one in form four and the other in form two, were out of school due to a lack of school fees.

Apart from clearing the fee balance, the President further promised to look into ways of advancing their desires to be top class FIFA referees.

Zulfa and Neima have been officiating matches in the lower leagues in Kisii county and have been supporting their family with the little they earn from the matches played over the weekend.