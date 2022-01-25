Uganda Rolex Guinness world record

Uganda has bagged an international world record for the largest street food dubbed ‘Rolex’, a name derived by Ugandans from the making of the delicacy where fried eggs and vegetables are rolled inside a chapati.

The feat has seen the East African country make it to the book of Guinness World Records, having made the largest Ugandan Rolex weighing 204.6 kg (451 lb).

The delicacy was prepared by quite a number of people who together engaged in the exhilarating exercise. Men were on dough mixing duty, whereas the women prepared the other necessary ingredients which include onions, tomatoes, green pepper, carrots, and eggs.

These were all mixed together then fried on a large pan, after which they were gently poured on top of a ready-baked large-sized chapati and spread thin to cover it. The chapati with all the ingredients was rolled over then weighed, after which it was shared among those who were present.

This particular feast was created by Raymond Kahuma in Kasokoso, Wakiso District, Uganda, on November 4, 2021. Raymond and his team had been working for months on the preparation of the record to make sure everything went smoothly on the day. The Ugandan Rolex measured 2.32 meters in length and 0.66 meters at its thickest diameter, weighing 204.6 kg (451 lb).

New record: Largest Ugandan Rolex – 204.6 kg (451 lb) A popular street food in Uganda, this giant Rolex contains fried egg and veggies inside a chapati 😋 pic.twitter.com/5Yvjm6vQ26 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) January 24, 2022

Just last year, Uganda received yet another world record from one of its own, Jacob Kiplimo, who not only won the Libson Half Marathon on November 21, 2021, but also broke the Guinness World Record by one second. Kiplimo, who is 21 years old, ran the fastest half Marathon ever covering 13.1 miles (21 kilometers) in 57 minutes 31 seconds. He was a minute ahead of the field and was on track to beat Kenya’s Kibiwott Kandie’s world record.