Uganda Prime Minister trolled for ‘Kenyan winter’ jibe

January 26th, 2022 1 min read

Uganda Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has been trolled on social media after she suggested at a Television interview that Kenya experiences winter.

Nabbanja, the first female PM in her country, made the statement in an attempt to justify that Uganda experiences better weather as she compared to Kenya.

“We have a very good country compared to other countries, just go to Kenya here and see. They have winter, and we don’t.”

Winter is defined as the coldest season of the year in polar and temperate zones and in areas further away from the equator, winter is often marked by snow with temperatures dipping to negative.

On the other hand, Kenya is too close to the equator to experience a real winter. Kenya experiences cold weather but not winter. In general, the warmest period in Kenya is from February to March, while the coolest is from July to August, although the seasonal variations in temperature are small.

Hundreds of Kenyans and Ugandans took to social media and wondered where the PM who is an educator got her info from.

The majority of Ugandans on social media begged Kenyans not to react.

 

 

