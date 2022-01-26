Uganda Prime Minister trolled for ‘Kenyan winter’ jibe

Uganda Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has been trolled on social media after she suggested at a Television interview that Kenya experiences winter.

Nabbanja, the first female PM in her country, made the statement in an attempt to justify that Uganda experiences better weather as she compared to Kenya.

“We have a very good country compared to other countries, just go to Kenya here and see. They have winter, and we don’t.”

Winter is defined as the coldest season of the year in polar and temperate zones and in areas further away from the equator, winter is often marked by snow with temperatures dipping to negative.

On the other hand, Kenya is too close to the equator to experience a real winter. Kenya experiences cold weather but not winter. In general, the warmest period in Kenya is from February to March, while the coolest is from July to August, although the seasonal variations in temperature are small.

Hundreds of Kenyans and Ugandans took to social media and wondered where the PM who is an educator got her info from.

The majority of Ugandans on social media begged Kenyans not to react.

My prayer in all this is for Kenyans not to find this 😭 for them not to find out her position in Uganda 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 kuba ekitufu kili nti nabannja ye musilu alimu namagoba — Chloe💖 (@WinnieChloe2) January 25, 2022

Which part of Kenya has winter? @MeteoKenya — Barty (@abartii) January 25, 2022

Aaaahh, big mistake madam Pm , we just pray Kenyans do c this . — Kigz Soloh (@KigzSoloh) January 26, 2022

Kenyans shouldn't land on this 😂 it's been a long week — Samuel Githbert (@s_githbert) January 25, 2022

She must have landed in Nairobi in July. Kenya Tourism Board does not tell people about Nairobi in July. I know this is about Nairobi in July. She landed in the country without a coat. She remembered KTB did not tell her to carry a sweater. She definitely visited Nairobi in July. — Yvonne A. Owuor (@AdhiamboKE) January 26, 2022