UDA legislator warns Mudavadi to ‘forget’ running mate position

Musalia Mudavadi has been warned to forget about becoming Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate in the 2022 polls.

A veteran politician aged 61, Mudavadi on Sunday shocked the political fraternity by joining hands with the Ruto at a political event in Nairobi where he also announced his presidential candidature.

“We will work with Mudavadi and Wetangula and all other Kenyans who want to bring change to this great nation,” confirmed Deputy President William Ruto.

The move also earned Mudavadi instant political enemies, with his colleagues in the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) coalition namely Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and his Kanu counterpart Gideon Moi walking out of the event in protest.

But then, as the dust settles on the fresh political marriage between Mudavadi and the outgoing DP, questions have being asked which political seats the two have promised each other should they triumph in the elections.

“There are people who created OKA to ensure the DP is isolated and desperate politically speaking but God has helped William Ruto to split that formation,” explained nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura in an interview with KTN News.

“We welcome Mudavadi to the Hustler Nation, he is a good person and experienced politician but I know for sure is that the Deputy President’s position has been reserved for someone from Central Kenya.”

As per the Kenyan law, anyone gunning for the presidency has to unveil his running mate before the elections.

Mudavadi’s move to join Ruto also signifies a political divorce with Raila Odinga, also a presidential candidate.

“We shall no longer countenance the company of those who cannot be trusted. No, never again. For the avoidance of doubt, the ANC stand, which I am privileged to pronounce is that the specter called Azimio is not an option (for us) in terms of partnerships,” Mr Mudavadi announced yesterday, accusing Mr Odinga of betrayal.

The two worked together during the 2017 elections but then fell out bitterly after the Odinga failed to garner the presidency.

”