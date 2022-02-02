UDA invite DP Ruto challengers to pay nomination fees

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has invited aspirants who wish to compete against Deputy President William Ruto for the party’s presidential ticket in the August 2022 polls to formally apply for the chance.

Via a statement to the public, the political outfit has also invited aspirants seeking various seats including Gubernatorial, Senatorial, Women Representative, Member of National Assembly, and Member of County Assembly (MCA) seats to forward their applications before February 28, 2021.

The party has also announced a 50 percent waiver on nomination fees for all women and youth while persons with disabilities will not be charged.

Thus, male aspirants seeking the presidency, the DP included, will part with Sh1 million, with women paying half of that.

Similarly, male candidates seeking the governor and senator seats will pay Sh500,000 and Sh200,000 respectively while the women will pay Sh250,000 and Sh100,000.

Also, male Member of the National Assembly and Member of the County Assembly have to part with Sh250,000 and Sh50,000. Women will pay half of that.

The party has released the rates a day after chairman Johnson Muthama maintained there will be no boardroom deals with Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC) party or Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula in regard to issuing of nomination slots to aspirants.

The DP is meanwhile considered favourite to grab the presidential ticket considering his influence in the party occasioned by the immense support, and his countrywide campaigns.

The political outfit is expected to conduct nominations exercises in a bid to select the best candidate for each of these seats.