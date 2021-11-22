Two in court for abducting, robbing and raping university student

Robbery with violence suspects David Odhiambo and Benson Wambui when they appeared before the Kibera Law Courts. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

Two men who allegedly abducted a university student along Raila Odinga Way (formerly Mbagathi Way) in Nairobi and later robbed and raped have been charged with robbery with violence.

The two suspects are said to have abducted their victim at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) footbridge before taking her to a nearby railway line where they robbed and raped her at gunpoint.

The two, David Omondi Odhiambo and Benson Gathecha Wambui, appeared before the Kibera Law Courts to answer to the charges which they allegedly committed on the night of October 27-28 this year while armed with a gun and a knife.

The accused are reported to have accosted the university student around 7pm while she was crossing over from KNH on her way from Kenya Medical Training College.

The two then led their victim to a nearby railway line within Kibera slums where they robbed and raped her.

Among the items they stole from the student are a mobile phone worth Sh25,000, a laptop worth Sh28,000 and a wallet containing her national ID card and other documents.

The accused persons later reportedly made calls to the student’s family and friends using the stolen phone to demand cash. More than Sh15,000 was sent and the duo transferred the money to a mobile phone number belonging to an accomplice. They then escorted their victim back to the footbridge at dawn the following day.

The traumatised student then sought treatment before reporting the matter at Kilimani police station. Police traced the two and arrested them.

The duo denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Philip Mutua and were granted a Sh500,000 bond with a surety of a similar amount. The case will be mentioned on December 1, 2021.