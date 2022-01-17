TV presenter denies receiving payment to support LGBTQ

Media personality and influencer Anita Nderu says she’s not been paid to support the lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender (LGBTQ) community.

The TV presenter expressed her sentiments in response to reports she’s received cash to be an LGBTQ activist, adding she voluntarily uses her voice and influence to help enact change.

“First of all, I am not receiving funding nor have I ever received funding in order to support the LGBTQ+. I am an ally of my own volition and beliefs. I voluntarily chose to use my voice and influence to help enact change and vocalize injustice,” she said.

Nderu has come under heavy criticism after weighing in on comments made by Education CS George Magoha banning gay students from schools on Thursday.

“I will never understand how Kenyans turn a blind eye to economy, shattering corruption and debt, social injustices, celebrate in cults like fashion murderers and thieves both in and out of office, vote into power politicians with characters and agendas, accept inequality in access to jobs, good education, housing, healthcare, their rights as tax-paying citizens and infrastructure. Then draw the moral law, rights, religion and culture line the second the LGBTQ+ community is mentioned,” she wrote on social media.

She added that her social platforms are safe spaces for everyone and she would not tolerate any form of hate.

“If my views and opinions do not sit well with you kindly unfollow me, block me, or if you have no positive outlook or constructive criticism to share and are unable to block or unfollow me, say nothing.”

In 2020, Nderu sparked mixed reactions online after announcing she is a member of the LGBTQ community.

The former presenter at Capital FM, revealed this through a post on her Twitter page, saying she hopes her kids will not be subjected to what she has gone through for being LGBTQ+.

“I hope my kids never have to go through what I have gone through for being LGBTQ+,” she wrote.

Her announcement came weeks after she came under heavy criticism from social media users for hosting two gay men on her YouTube show. Anita later defended her show, saying her guests were only friends who decided to show their real selves.

“I simply asked my friends to come on my web show and be themselves. What any of us have chosen to do on the show is how each of us is. Nothing about my show is scripted. What you see from the guests, food to outcome is what actually genuinely took place,” she said.

Anita has been a staunch supporter of Kenyan lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) persons.

“As people, we should celebrate our differences, encourage authenticity & wonder at the diversity of humanity. We all have a right to love and be loved. Have an amazing day,” she added.