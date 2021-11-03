Join our Telegram Channel
TV journalist Sam Ogina roped in Omondi, Maribe drama

By Nairobi News Reporter November 3rd, 2021 1 min read

TV journalist Sam Ogina has, out of the blues, been thrust on the limelight amid reports he once dated Jacque Maribe, a colleague.

The Citizen TV journalist’s name was mentioned by comedian Eric Omondi who, in a social media spat with Maribe, claimed he had slept with Maribe at around the time she was dating Ogina.

Nairobi News could not independently verify these claims and Ogina was yet to formally respond to our request for an interview.

Ogina is a laid-back and soft-spoken journalist who started shot to prominence at K24 TV where he briefly worked with Maribe, before crossing over to KTN and then to his current workstation.

Meanwhile, Kenyans on Twitter, have, as always, shared their take.

 

 

 

 

 

 

