TV journalist Sam Ogina roped in Omondi, Maribe drama

TV journalist Sam Ogina has, out of the blues, been thrust on the limelight amid reports he once dated Jacque Maribe, a colleague.

The Citizen TV journalist’s name was mentioned by comedian Eric Omondi who, in a social media spat with Maribe, claimed he had slept with Maribe at around the time she was dating Ogina.

Nairobi News could not independently verify these claims and Ogina was yet to formally respond to our request for an interview.

Ogina is a laid-back and soft-spoken journalist who started shot to prominence at K24 TV where he briefly worked with Maribe, before crossing over to KTN and then to his current workstation.

Meanwhile, Kenyans on Twitter, have, as always, shared their take.

The current silence in of Dennis Itumbi @OleItumbi online is brought to you courtesy of Maribe, Njeri & Sam Ogina pic.twitter.com/JuazBC90H2 — Bi. Abigail Mukhisa Kituyi (@high__witness) November 3, 2021

Jowie, Itumbi, Eric omondi and Sam ogina watching who will be the next victim in maribe's pregnancy circle!

Maribe is simply the female version of Kevo!

😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9hxGblazVQ — Moha (@Moha87574655) November 2, 2021

Sam Ogina after kuambiwa goodnight at 7pm on that fateful day. pic.twitter.com/nRGHlPFxfv — I AM PAPS (@OnyangoOnyach) November 2, 2021

Relationships in this town,ogopa..Njeri Maribe Sam Ogina Erick Omondi pic.twitter.com/SB8biaNkBE — Salvage (@joelgallas) November 3, 2021

Sam Ogina was just chilling….then BOOM…. Eric Omondi happens 😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/JYtwF56XKd — Kilungu™ (@franky_kilungu) November 2, 2021

Eric Omondi amesema ilikuwa one night stand na alivaa kondiko. He wants a DNA test. Hataki kuwekelewa na Jacque Maribe. Haha pic.twitter.com/hFcll3zDn8 — 𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐄𝐑𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐍𝐈𝐍𝐉𝐀 (@iamjoseh_) November 2, 2021