TV journalist Grace Kuria officially off the market

Grace Kuria, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) broadcast Journalist is officially off the market.

This is after her better half namely Joseph Kanja paid her dowry in what turned out to be a colorful traditional ceremony at her hometown in Murang’a County.

The event, commonly referred to as ruracio, comes days after she posted a photo of herself with a ring and her fans could not hide their congratulatory sentiments.

While posting the photos of her day on her socials, the media personality acknowledged that God made a way for them.

In the past, Grace has not shied from posting her man while thanking him for having her back.

The two love birds are said to have slotted their wedding for April 2, 2021, as per a source who spoke to Nairobi News off the record.

Additionally, her fans could not hide their joy after the announcement with others pouring their advices on her.

