TV girl Joyce Omondi makes comeback on Rauka show

Joyce Omondi has made a comeback as host of Citizen TV’s gospel show after an eight-year break.

The sassy presenter is set to host her first show of the program, namely Rauka, this weekend.

“Re-Joyce starting Sunday 6th February on Rauka,” an announcement on the TV station confirmed.

Her return comes two weeks after gospel musician and TV presenter Kambua Manundu announced her exit on the same show after more than a decade of service.

“Thank you so much for loving me, encouraging me, cheering me on, and for allowing me to speak into your lives as well. It’s really been a beautiful journey,” said Kambua

The Naamini hitmaker said she’d quit so as to pursue further studies in the United States.

Omondi meanwhile quit Citizen TV to join Switch TV, where she hosted a lifestyle show titled Full Circle with Joyce.

Two years later, she announced her exit and thanked God for having the opportunity to help people start their day on such a positive note of hope, inspiration, and even prayer.