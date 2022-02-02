Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

ChillaxHashtagMust ReadNewsWhat's Hot

TV girl Joyce Omondi makes comeback on Rauka show

By Wangu Kanuri February 2nd, 2022 1 min read

Joyce Omondi has made a comeback as host of Citizen TV’s gospel show after an eight-year break.

The sassy presenter is set to host her first show of the program, namely Rauka, this weekend.

Related Stories

“Re-Joyce starting Sunday 6th February on Rauka,” an announcement on the TV station confirmed.

Her return comes two weeks after gospel musician and TV presenter Kambua Manundu announced her exit on the same show after more than a decade of service.

“Thank you so much for loving me, encouraging me, cheering me on, and for allowing me to speak into your lives as well. It’s really been a beautiful journey,” said Kambua

The Naamini hitmaker said she’d quit so as to pursue further studies in the United States.

Omondi meanwhile quit Citizen TV to join Switch TV, where she hosted a lifestyle show titled Full Circle with Joyce.

Two years later, she announced her exit and thanked God for having the opportunity to help people start their day on such a positive note of hope, inspiration, and even prayer.

 

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
TikTok Queen Azziad lands Bic endorsement